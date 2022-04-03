The Spurs go under after 19 ‘, draw just before the interval and go wild in the second half. At the moment they are fourth with Arsenal, who have two games fewer

It is forbidden to talk about it but, even more so after the “manita” foiled at the Magpies, we must believe it: not only because it is getting closer but, above all, because Tottenham in recent weeks deserves it. Qualification for the next Champions League, at Spurs, is now much more than a simple dream: Conte’s team is fourth with Arsenal, but they have two fewer games. Already returning from four successes in the last five Premier League outings, Kane and his teammates have overwhelmed Newcastle (5-1) in the Sunday postponement, dragged by Davies, Doherty, Son, Emerson and Bergwijn. The run-up to Europe (here the Premier League ranking) has just entered its hottest phase, the victory of the last round is also fundamental to keep West Ham at a distance: the Hammers, who came out with three points from the comparison with the Everton at 15 (2-1 with goals from Cresswell and Bowen), in fact jumped to sixth place overtaking United. See also WEC | The BoP for the Sebring 1000 Miglia has been published

i loyal by antonio – Compared to the usual eleven “trusted”, Conte lines up the right fielder Emerson, moving Doherty to the left to make up for the absences of Sessegnon and Reguillon. Keys to the game delivered to the Bentancur-Hojberg couple, in attack there is the trident with Kulusevski, Kane and Son. Already in the first half, Tottenham dribbled and crushed their opponents, but Newcastle unlocked the match in the 19th minute with a stroke from Schar’s free-kick. At 43 ‘Davies equalized the score with a head shot on the development of a corner.

remuntada – In the second half, the Spurs took less than ten minutes to mortgage the victory. The right lane soon proves to be the Achilles heel of Howe’s defense. Conte’s team takes advantage of it, first Kane and then Kulusevski push from that side and doherty and Son need two balls ready to be pushed into the net. Tottenham are not satisfied and attack until the whistle blows, Emerson (author of the 4-1) and Bergwjin (who entered the field two minutes before the goal) also participate in the Sunday goal. The connection to Arsenal – fourth in the standings at an altitude of 54, but with two games less – is so … temporarily successful, but the complicated calendar of the Gunners bodes well also in view of the last part of the season. See also Newcastle prepare €54M to sign Eberechi Eze

