Giuseppe Conte has an ace up his sleeve to remain at the center of the political debate should the negotiations to create a new Executive in Italy fail and early elections are held. The acting prime minister, who resigned last Tuesday when the government coalition lost the absolute majority in Parliament, could take advantage of his high level of popularity (58%, according to the latest Ipsos poll) to form his own party. A centrist electoral list led by him could obtain between 13% and 17% of the votes in an appointment with the polls in the coming months, according to the demographic studies.

A good part of the ballots would be ‘stolen’ from the 5-Star Movement (M5E) and the Democratic Party (PD), main partners of the alliance that supported the last Executive, although it would also be able to seduce voters who previously opted for abstention. It would even get a percentage of supporters from the conservative bloc. “If there are elections, the conditions are in place for Conte to create his own party. But if the current crisis is resolved with another prime minister and the vote is not taken until next year or later, everything can change. Italians have a short memory, ”explains Alex Buriani, Ixè’s director of research.

This demographic institute, like others, foresees a significant change in the political arena in case of the irruption of Conte’s party. With this new force, the coalition that supports the outgoing Executive would be in a position to beat the conservative alliance, led by the Matteo Salvini League, at the polls. On the other hand, the polls predict that without the personalist list, the right would broadly win the elections. “It is convenient for Conte to build his own political force to achieve more autonomy and gain weight in Parliament,” says Lorenzo Pregliasco, co-founder of the Quorum demographic institute.

If he finally decides to give life to a party, the acting prime minister would follow in the footsteps of Lamberto Dini and Mario Monti. Both also led governments without belonging to any group, but later created their own lists. “These experiments are born from the fact that whoever comes into politics from abroad eventually falls in love a little and tries to keep playing,” says Pregliasco. Conte was an unknown university professor of law until he was proposed as prime minister in 2018 by the M5E in the coalition he formed with the League. Then he repeated in office with the new pact that the ‘anti-castes’ established in 2019 with the PD.

The “people’s lawyer”, as he introduced himself to his compatriots three years ago, should remember the experience of Monti, who took the reins of Italy in 2011 to avoid the country’s bankruptcy. Although the polls predicted a higher result, the party that he created to run in the 2013 elections had to settle for 10%. It was a discreet result, but one that “prevented a populist and sovereign drift from taking place”, as Monti himself analyzed in an interview with this newspaper.

There is a small and heterogeneous group of senators, most of them turncoats, who have already volunteered to join a possible Conte party. For Mario Bertolissi, professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Padua, the disputed profile of these legislators shows the “little consistency” with which the prime minister’s list could be born. «The roots and the program would be missing. For a party to work, it needs to have a figure of thought behind it, but here we only have communication, ”says Bertolissi.