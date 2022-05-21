“I think he has a political deficit that we are paying very heavily”. The words of the M5S deputy Vincenzo Spadafora about Giuseppe Conte trigger the immediate reaction of some pentastellati.

“Dear Vincenzo, I don’t think there is any deficit. But what do you think there is, do you make a contribution by intervening always and only against Giuseppe? Don’t you think you are limiting your indisputable political intelligence in this way?” the Minister for Agricultural Policies writes on Facebook, Stefano Patuanelli.

“Conte’s political deficit? But please … We pay other types of deficits on the part of some colleagues … That’s enough”, the tweet of the vice president of the Senate and the M5S, Paola Tavernawith reference to the words of Spadafora.