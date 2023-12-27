M5s, Conte and the moves for the European Championships. The reference group in the EU has been chosen

Joseph With you is preparing the political strategy in view of the next European elections. The leader of the M5s is strong in the polls which indicate his party is around 17%, but there is the precedent of 2019 which does not leave us at peace. The yellow-green government – we read in Repubblica – had been in office for a year and the polls showed the 5 Stars – which they were suffering the competition with former ally Matteo Salvini — between 22 and 24%: but then they took the 17th, dubbed by the League. Among the main problems of these sudden collapses is the question of preferences. As a (already) non-party without roots, with reduced political staff and strict rules for candidatures – no to flirtatious candidatures, no to third mandates, internal votes on the blog and today on the website that reward activists, often unknown to the general public — it then becomes difficult to present names with hundreds of thousands of preferences, which in short can drag the list a little. Conte is already reflecting on possible names and he seems intent on focusing on well-known faces to reverse the trend of the previous European elections.

The candidacy of the former INPS president Pasquale Tridic – continues Repubblica – is now established in the southern constituency. The head of communications Rocco Casalino he is still thinking about it, even if in the end it is more likely that he will have a place in the next political elections. Space for Livio De Santoli, professor at Sapienza, expert in energy policies, candidate as head of the list but also unsuccessfully last year. Highly esteemed by Conte, there is the former minister Andrea Riccardisoul of the community of Sant'Egidio, perfect name to recall the pacifist worldbut – as with the former director of Avvenire, Marco Tarquinio – it seems difficult for him to be involved in the race for Brussels. The names of the journalist and TV presenter are going around Luca Sommi and the inevitable By Battista. Then there is the no longer postponable choice of political group reference in Europe. With 15 percent, the Movement could elect 12-13 people and play after the vote for the request for registration in the group of greens.

