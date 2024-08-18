Nightmare debut for Conte on the Napoli bench. The Azzurri were defeated 3-0 in Verona, in a match on the first day of Serie A, ruining the debut of the Salento coach. The match at the ‘Bentegodi’ was decided by goals in the second half by Livramento in the 5th minute and Mosquera, who scored twice in the 30th and 49th minutes. A decidedly negative performance by the Neapolitans if we exclude the final quarter of an hour of the first half. A very effective performance by the Gialloblù, solid in defense and surgical in scoring three times with three shots on target. The start of the match was blocked and without dangerous actions if we exclude two long-range attempts by Kvaratskhelia in the 10th minute and Politano in the 19th minute, the first easily saved by Montipò, the second ending up wide.

After the ‘cooling off’ at half-time, the Azzurri’s pressure increases. In the 33rd minute, Di Lorenzo puts a nice cross in the middle from the right three-quarter line for the insertion of Anguissa, who heads it just over the bar. In the 36th minute, Frese puts Montipò in difficulty with a bad back pass on the left side of the area: an even worse clearance that ends up directly at the feet of Anguissa who, with an empty net, tries to score from over 40 metres but the ball goes way out. In the 42nd minute, Lobotka receives a low, backward cross from the right and goes to shoot from the edge, first time, with his right foot: the ball goes just over the bar. In injury time, a sensational error by Frese who sets up Kvaratskhelia in an attempt to pass back to his own goalkeeper: the Georgian flies towards the goal along the right flank, but is prevented from recovering by Tchatchoua, who is decisive in closing it down. Then the Georgian suffers muscle problems and is forced to leave the pitch: Raspadori takes his place.

The hosts started the second half strong and came close to scoring in the 2nd minute with the first shot on target of the match: Kastanos tried with a curling left-footed shot that ended just wide. In the 5th minute the Gialloblù broke the deadlock: from the left Lazovic painted a cross for Livramento who only had to push the ball into the net. Conte immediately made a change with Olivera replacing Spinazzola. In the 13th minute a double substitution for Zanetti: Magnani and Suslov came on for Frese and Kastanos. In the 16th minute a great opportunity for Napoli: Anguissa received the ball from the right, advanced and shot with great freedom from the edge of the area hitting the crossbar. In the 28th minute another double substitution for the Gialloblù with Harroui and Mosquera for Livramento and Tengstedt.

It was the new entrant Mosquera who found the second goal after half an hour: Duda emerged victorious from a midfield tackle and sent the Colombian striker through on goal, who was surgical in beating Meret in a one-on-one situation. In the 34th minute, Conte brought on Cheddira and Ngonge for Raspadori and Juan Jesus. In the 40th minute, Ngonge attempted from the edge of the area but Montipò saved. In the fourth minute of injury time, Zanetti’s team scored the third goal: Harroui crossed from the right for Lazovic, whose shot was deflected into the goal by Mosquera from a few steps away for the final 3-0.