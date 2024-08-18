After the somewhat unexpected draws of Inter and Milan with Genoa and Torino respectively, the first day of Serie A offers another big surprise: the coup pulled off by Hellas Verona against Antonio Conte’s Napoli. At the Bentegodi it ends 3-0 for the Scaligeri with goals on his debut by Livramento and a brace from the bench by Mosquera. The performance of the Neapolitan team is one to forget, never on the ball and also stopped by a crossbar on the temporary 1-0. Little or nothing happens in a very blocked first half and in fact devoid of great emotion. As expected, it is the Azzurri who keep control of the game, without however finding the right gaps to hurt the Scaligeri rearguard.

Only after the half hour did Conte’s team start to worry their opponents more consistently: Anguissa tried with a header on the way in and Lobotka with a right-footed shot from the edge (both of which ended just over), then in injury time before the break Tchatchoua was providential in saving with a diving save on a sure-fire right-footed shot from Kvaratskhelia (who had left the pitch due to a slight illness). After a very tense end to the first half, Verona entered the second half with a different spirit and, after having worried Meret with a shot from Kastanos, found the lead in the 50th minute with the winning run from Livramento on a touch from the outside of Lazovic. Napoli seemed tired and out of ideas, but about ten minutes later they had a golden chance to equalise with Anguissa, who fired with a first-time right-footed shot on a touch from Di Lorenzo, striking the crossbar.

Zanetti’s team saved themselves and, a quarter of an hour from the 90th minute, secured the result with the new entrant Mosquera, thrown into the fray just a few seconds earlier. In full recovery there was also room for the brace of the Colombian class of ’99, who put the exclamation point on an evening of great celebration for the yellow and blue people by scoring the definitive 3-0.