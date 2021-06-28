No thanks. “It makes no sense to whitewash a house that is in need of major renovations”. Nothing to do: Giuseppe Conte does not submit and does not give up. It went as we had expected (and hoped for) on this site. Not many, in recent days, had fully understood the extent of Beppe Grillo’s tear, the deliberately derisory and destructive tone of his utterance against the former premier.

The M5S guarantor, in his speech before the groups, was not simply illustrating a “cahier de doleances” on some abstruse codicil of the Statute. He was placing a mortgage on the future of the pentastellates. He was, in fact, trying to commission Conte, with a political move disguised as a political externalization.

Well, that was the last goof. The interested party, yesterday afternoon, Sunday 27 June 2021, despite the acrobatic exercises of the backgroundists – who, following positivist readings, considered reconciliation as inevitable – simply said no.

No to Grillo, as he said No to Salvini in the summer of 2019. Of course, Conte says all this politely, he says it with the taste of lawyer periphrases, but he says it very clearly: “I cannot lend myself to this turning point, which presents itself with many ambiguities”.

Now that the die is finally cast. Now that the refusal to the guarantor has been celebrated in a public rite, Conte has the last two possibilities: withdraw from politics, perhaps in the role of a reserve of the Republic (like Enrico Letta after Renzi’s coup), or build his own subject , and try to prevent, by taking the field, the announced victory of the center-right. Tertium non datur.

And the whole speech of the former premier exuded disappointment and disenchantment about the M5S: “There can be no mediations. The movement needs clear leadership ”. Which seems an invitation to Luigi Di Maio to come down from the pear tree, but also an indication of a perspective made by someone who leaves without rancor, and who still speaks in the interest of an entire coalition: “I have always said it , I would never have lent myself to a facade operation, of pure restyling “.

Thus, if we take note of the difficulties of the Pd and M5S, of the small miserable of their management groups (which, not surprisingly, in parallel, have begun the work of attrition against Letta), really the only possible solution is to found a new subject: without ballast and without mortgages. Without guarantors and without satraps.

Because it is clear to everyone that, as they are today, the Giallorossi, in the match against the center-right, would not even touch a ball. The two parties of the coalition, and their short-sighted leadership groups, will have a regret: they had a leader at their disposal – and very popular – and they forced him, in fact, to take the field.