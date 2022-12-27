Journalist Donatella Bianchi will be the candidate for the Movimento 5 stelle in Lazio

The journalist Donatella Bianchi will be the candidate of the 5 Star Movement for the presidency of the Lazio Region. This was made known by Giuseppe Conte in an interview with Avvenire. According to the leader of the M5s, Bianchi “perfectly embodies the values ​​of the Movement, best represents our political, social and environmental program and is a name shared with the other political, social and civic forces with whom we are sharing the path, starting from Coordination 2050”.

The former prime minister also explained why the Movement will not support Alessio D’Amato, a centre-left candidate: “We had made programmatic requests, the next day they answered us with the diktat on a name without even accepting a discussion on the issues. While our candidate, as I promised, goes beyond the lines ”.

Who is Donatella Bianchi

Donatella Bianchi is 59 years old. She was born in La Spezia, was president of WWF Italy and is currently head of the Cinque Terre National Park. You host the Linea Blu program on Rai 1. The names of Bianca Berlinguer and Luisella Costamagna had been circulating for the candidacy in recent weeks. Even an attempt to involve the actress Sabrina Ferilli, denied by Conte, ended up in a hole in the water.

In May 2020, Il Fatto Quotidiano recalls today, Bianchi was part of the group of experts to organize Italy’s restart after the pandemic. As president of the WWF he participated in the consultations for the birth of the Draghi government. The alliance that will take her to the polls foresees the participation of the Italian Left, which has broken the electoral alliance for policies with the Greens.