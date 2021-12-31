London (dpa)

Manchester United coach Ralph Rangnick praised his players’ reaction after beating Burnley 3/1 yesterday evening, Thursday, in the twentieth stage of the English Premier League, days after their 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to Manchester United during the summer raised the expectations of the Manchester United fans, but the team suffered from a phase of confusion and fluctuation in results that caused the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from coaching the team last November.

Manchester United developed at a slow pace under the leadership of Rangnick, in light of the problems related to cases of infection with the Corona virus, and the team faced a shock with a draw with Newcastle, who is in the relegation positions in the league table, last Monday.

Manchester United faced criticism after the draw with Newcastle, but the team reacted well during yesterday’s match, which Rangnick praised.

“In team sports, it’s always important to believe in what you’re doing,” Rangnick said.

He added, in statements published by the British news agency “BA Media”: The Newcastle match was difficult for us, as we were behind by a goal after seven minutes. They did well and we didn’t do well, especially in the first half.

Thus, the reaction to what is happening on the field was the question: How will we react to this? He continued, “Are we going to fight back?” Are we going to show that we’re still a confident team? Or will we just shake our heads and succumb to disappointment? Things like this help the other team and hurt our team.

“So it was important for me to tell the players that we have to work and act as a team and not show such side effects on the pitch,” Rangnick added.

Manchester United’s tally rose to 31 points from 18 games in sixth place in the competition’s standings, 4 points behind Arsenal, fourth, who qualifies for the Champions League next season.

On the other hand, Burnley, who suffered its seventh loss in the championship this season, with a single win and 8 draws, stopped at 11 points, in the eighteenth place (third from the bottom), two points behind the safety positions, and still has 4 postponed matches.

The four goals of the match came in the first half, as Scott McTominay opened the scoring for United in the eighth minute, before the second goal came through friendly fire, after Burnley’s Ben Mei scored an own goal in the 27th minute.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo added the third goal for United in the 35th minute, scoring his eighth goal in the tournament this season, 7 goals behind the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, the top scorer in the competition, while Aaron Lennon ensured that Burnley scored the only goal in the 38th minute.