NYFormer President Donald Trump launched repeated aggressive and often misleading attacks on a faltering President Joe Biden during a 90-minute debate Thursday night, offering millions of voters a stark contrast during a high-stakes rematch in which Biden’s performance was repeatedly confusing and disjointed.

Trump, 78, made wild claims and lied repeatedly, remaining unmoved by his claims of an alternate reality about the 2020 election while avoiding a complaint-filled rant. Biden, 81, spoke quickly and appeared to ramble in his answers, stumbling at the ends of sentences, even as he accused Trump of being a liar and a threat to democracy.

Here’s what you need to know:

— *Opening shots*: The debate began with a dramatic contrast between the two candidates. Trump answered questions about taxes, inflation and abortion with aggression and discipline, repeatedly criticizing the Biden administration. Biden was hesitant and overscheduled, losing the thread on issues like Medicare and abortion. Biden spoke quickly, at times seeming to mumble his words.

— *Trump attacks early*: Trump took advantage of Biden’s hesitation and early stumbles to underscore Republican doubts about the president’s mental capacity. When Biden digressed during a response on immigration, Trump quickly said, “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either.” After a response from Biden on immigration, Trump claimed that the president had allowed terrorists and criminals to cross the border. “I call it Biden’s immigration crime,” Trump said.

— *Democrats worry about Biden’s performance*: Within minutes of the debate starting, Democrats began to worry about Biden’s performance. On social media, in chat rooms and in emails, the president’s supporters were alarmed by the president’s shaky voice, his disjointed responses and his apparent confusion during some of his responses. Concerns about Biden’s age, which had been simmering for months, erupted into public view before the debate ended.

— *Biden and Trump get personal*: The president lashed out at his rival in ways that previously would have been unheard of on a presidential debate stage, noting that Trump was the “only person on this stage who is a convicted felon” and mentioning lawsuits who accuse him of abusing a woman and having sex with a porn star “the night while your wife was pregnant.” He said Trump had the “morals of a stray cat.” Trump responded by referring to the criminal conviction of Biden’s son Hunter, saying, “His son is a convicted felon at a very high level.”

— *Trump ignores moderators*: Trump largely ignored the moderators’ questions, using his time to brag about himself and attack Biden. The former president did not repeatedly interrupt his rival as he did in the first debate of 2020. But he spent his time repeatedly hammering Biden as “the worst president” in the country’s history. Several times, Trump finished his answers without taking his full time, prompting moderators to repeat the original question.

— *Trump’s avalanche of lies*: Trump repeated his habit of offering a flurry of false claims, something he perfected during his first two campaigns and as president. Fact-checkers caught him being misleading about damage to Social Security, the environment, the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and rising food costs. He repeated his false claims that the Justice Department had been involved in the state cases against him.

— *Biden defends himself firmly on NATO*: In one of Biden’s strongest moments, he forcefully accused Trump of being willing to abandon Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. “I have never heard such nonsense,” the president said. “This, the guy who wants to get out of NATO. Are you going to stay in NATO?” The comment ended a fierce exchange about the United States’ role in the world. Trump’s retort: ​​“The only reason you can play with NATO is because I made them put up hundreds of billions of dollars.”

— *Biden stumbles over abortion*: Entering the debate, abortion had to be one of the strongest issues for Biden. But his response to a question about the procedure raised concern among his allies. He began by talking about Trump’s desire to let states decide whether abortion is legal. But he stumbled upon a story about a young woman “who just got murdered” and referred to a funeral Trump attended. The intent seemed to be to cast doubt on the former president’s claims about immigrants living illegally in the U.S. raping women, but Biden’s stumbles made it difficult to understand. “There are many young women who are raped by their, by their brothers-in-law, by their, by their husbands, brothers and sisters. “It’s just ridiculous.”