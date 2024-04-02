Content Warning It just seems to be the new one Steam phenomenonconsidering the numbers he is putting up in a real devastating throw on Valve's digital delivery, taking advantage of a mix of features that actually seem irresistible to the public.

On the other hand, it is clear that the game is based on elements that seem to have a notable impact on Steam players: it presents itself as a sort of mixture between Phasmophobia and Lethal Company, which in turn have already been enormously successful phenomena on the platform in question, but the results are still remarkable for a game that came out with virtually no promotional push.

On the first day, Content Warning reached a peak of 204,439 concurrent players on Steam and seems to have sold over 6.2 million copies, with largely positive ratings (93.34% at the moment).