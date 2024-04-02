Content Warning It just seems to be the new one Steam phenomenonconsidering the numbers he is putting up in a real devastating throw on Valve's digital delivery, taking advantage of a mix of features that actually seem irresistible to the public.
On the other hand, it is clear that the game is based on elements that seem to have a notable impact on Steam players: it presents itself as a sort of mixture between Phasmophobia and Lethal Company, which in turn have already been enormously successful phenomena on the platform in question, but the results are still remarkable for a game that came out with virtually no promotional push.
On the first day, Content Warning reached a peak of 204,439 concurrent players on Steam and seems to have sold over 6.2 million copies, with largely positive ratings (93.34% at the moment).
Between peaceful panoramas and disturbing nightmares
It must be said that this is a title launched a price (very) budget, being purchasable for 7.79 euros, but it is evidently also a game that particularly lends itself to being appreciated and promoted simply through word of mouth, being also very likely to be broadcast on Twitch and the like.
Published by the famous label TABS: Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, Content Warning sees a group of characters characterized by faces in the style of ASCII characters (controlled by various players) explore a place called “Old World”, armed with cameras, to film various horrors that are hidden within this strange area.
The contrast between graphic elements tending towards cuteness and grotesque horror of some creatures and situations makes everything quite disturbing, and evidently very enjoyable for many players.
