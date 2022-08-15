Last week it was revealed that dragon ball would be having a collaboration with Fortnitethis through data found by fans, as well as an official post that was revealed on networks Epic Games. And now, a day before everything ends, a trailer has been leaked in which you can see much of the content that will come to the battle royale.

In the video you can see Goku Y Vegetathis with the transformations of Super Saiyan in the first phase, as well as in the blue god mode that was first revealed in the saga of the return of frieza. For its part, there is also the skin of bulmathat of Bills and some interesting items like the capsules from this manga and the classic flying cloud.

Here the trailer:

This was taken from an upload that was deleted shortly after, so low quality and audio is muted, thanks.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball Trailer This was taken from an upload that was taken down shortly after, so bare with the quality and muted audio, thanks @ThesnowManu for spotting and sending this my way. pic.twitter.com/CuBDcZ2Wtj — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 15, 2022

With this, you already have an idea of ​​everything that fans will be able to have available in the store starting tomorrow, to which we can add that this same advance will probably be released but in acceptable quality. It is not yet known if more articles will arrive, but surely the users of Fortnite have news in a matter of hours.

Remember that the game is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android and PC.

Via: Kotaku