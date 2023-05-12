It seems incredible, but we have finally reached the official launch day of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a game that is by far one of the most anticipated of the year by the industry in general. The same thing that for the moment has received quite a few positive ratings from the press, and that now fans will be able to rate on critical pages.

Like any game today, it is obvious that it was going to receive a launch update, which was confirmed a few days ago, but its content had not been mentioned. However, the doubt has been dispelled when people started playing on the night of May 11, getting concrete information about the improvements that are added to the game.

First, the possibility of using Korean, Chinese (simplified) and Chinese (traditional) characters is added to the horse name entries, only that you have to change the total language of the console to be able to apply them. For its part, there are slight stability improvements, this so that bugs or frame drops beyond the ordinary are not present.

Over time it is clear that more patches will be released, as there are usually details that even the testers themselves cannot find in their test game. So it will be a matter of waiting for the experience to be optimal.

Remember that the title is already available in nintendo switch.

editor’s note: Not much was added really, and that means the game without the update was virtually bug free. There was only the matter of lyrics in other languages.