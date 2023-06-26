Some social influencers on social media are trying to export deceptive pictures of themselves, showing them not who they really are.. They – according to what they publish on their pages – spend most of their time moving between luxury vehicles, yachts, and imaginary apartments, wearing extravagant clothes, jewelry, and precious watches.. which suggests That their life is a long vacation in a hotel or resort.

And while they nurture the desire to brag and boast in their depths, seeking to obtain more followers, others find themselves surrounded by feelings of disappointment and negative energy, because the only conclusion they reach, while they follow the videos of celebrities, is that exerting effort, toil, and the constant pursuit of self-development are no longer the appropriate tools to achieve aspirations.

And family specialists stress the danger of drifting behind what social influencers publish on their accounts on social networking sites, through which they portray only the positive side of their lives, and the luxury and extravagance they enjoy, which results in the feeling of their followers that their lives are not good, and that they suffer from a problem that prevents them from achieving their dreams.

In detail, the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi warned that the extravagant life, the ideal external appearance, and the luxurious lifestyle dominate social media, stressing that “not everything that our eyes see through the platforms is real and realistic,” while the social workers, Muhammad Beshr and Fouad Al-Saadi, said. , Nadine Shuaib, and Zainab Riyad: Recently, the number of video clips promoting extravagant life, perfect external appearance, and a luxurious lifestyle has increased, and some influencers and content makers have turned their accounts on social media platforms into a window for review, competition, and comparison, which negatively affected many adolescents and young adults. , leading them to dissatisfaction with their lives and standard of living.

They warned that this negative phenomenon would cause an increase in rates of depression, grumbling, and dissatisfaction among young people, as a result of the predominance of boasting, boasting, and claiming idealism content on social media.

They pointed out that many videos of extravagance and boasting, which are often unreal, generate resentment in the hearts of their viewers for not being able to keep up with what they see, and their feeling that they are unlucky, which turns their thinking completely on how to imitate them, and reach this level regardless of the method, noting That “these accounts have become a source of negative energy, and the negative impact of the makers of this type of content has appeared in increasing the number of young people who reject their lifestyle.”

They demanded the broadcasting of social and educational programs that explain to members of society that the image reflected by social media is often much greater than the real image on the ground, and to instill gratitude for blessings in souls, especially children and youth, and to search for real successful models to show them, and to clarify the journey of their struggle and the scientific and practical reasons. that they took to reach this success.

Hotel officials, Walid Fawzi, Amani Gad, and Naira Khalaf, indicated that many of the photos and videos of influencers and content makers in hotels and restaurants are for the purpose of promoting these places, and in return they get a free stay for a day, or an invitation to lunch or dinner, as many believe. Followers say that this is the lifestyle of these influencers, and that they enjoy a luxurious life that is not devoid of luxuries, in contrast to their daily lives and concerns to cover living costs and family obligations, which prompted some couples to create similar accounts, and they involved their children in them, and the details of their lives became visible to everyone. Everyone, hoping to reach gains that would provide them with this life, but their results were counterproductive and caused in many cases to divorce and the collapse of the family.

Professor of Culture and Society at the Canadian University in Dubai, Dr. Saif Rashid Al-Jabri, said: “What plagues today’s youth is the illusion under the influence of the electronic drug of (Social Media), which has created many stumbling blocks in which young people fall through their view of media content in the matter of great luxury and extravagance. The generous and rosy life displayed on these platforms, and this is contrary to the reality of living life.

Al-Jabri added: “The content makers spread the luxury of extravagance, with the aim of influencing public opinion, and many people, as a result of video clips that seek, in one way or another, to push young people to follow this fictional content that contradicts reality, especially since most of these videos are non-citizens, and sometimes they are Outside the state, and they incite the youth of the state to engage in these experiences, which makes it easier for them to enter this world and practice excessive luxury, then the vision becomes clear that it is incorrect, and that it is a media illusion, and a lie hidden on the people.

And he continued: «We say to the youth, elevate your ideas, manage your affairs, and live your true reality, and do not get carried away behind claims of achieving luxury and imaginary profits that contradict reality, and afflict people with weakness, frustration, lack of conciliation, and the inability to keep up with what they see, and we advise them to understand reality, because living is at the level Reasonable makes a person happy, but living in luxury that he is not capable of makes a person live wrongly, and in the end he causes himself unhappiness, dissatisfaction and aversion to life, and a relapse occurs to him, so beware of extravagance sellers of extravagance, and advocates of extravagance by exploiting young people and turning them into poor people As a result of trying to imitate them.

The lawyer and legal advisor, Salem Saeed Al-Hayqi, indicated that many of those who call themselves social media celebrities and content makers resort to promoting a life of extravagance and luxury, due to their lack of useful media content, so they seek to attract attention and shed light by publishing what they claim is not the truth, that it is details. This results in a feeling of dissatisfaction among young people with their standard of living, their rejection of their reality, and an attempt to imitate them in this life regardless of the method.

Al-Hayqi said that the law punishes non-compliance with legislation with imprisonment and a fine of no less than 100,000 dirhams and no more than 500,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties. Not to comply with the legislation in force in the country.

He emphasized the harshness of penalties in many crimes, due to the ease of committing them, or because of their wide spread. Laws and decisions were issued by the competent authorities, and content standards were set.

And he added: “Anyone responsible for managing a website or electronic account that publishes content, data or information on any of them that does not exist shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year, and a fine of no less than 30,000 dirhams and not more than 300,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties.” It conforms to the standards of media content issued by the concerned authorities.

Al-Hayqi emphasized that “many of these people, and among the promoters of these clips, are neither citizens nor residents, and are from countries that are considered lower in the standard of living, and they claim to have made imaginary profits since their presence in the state, which causes many young citizens and residents to be frustrated, and they may do these actions.” To attract attention and increase followers. However, these actions lead to stir up sedition in society by spreading or promoting ideas that lead to igniting racism and sectarianism, and in this Article (24) stipulates that promoting sedition and harming national unity shall be punished by temporary imprisonment and a fine of not less than 200 thousand dirhams and not more than one million dirhams. Dirham, whoever establishes, manages or supervises a website or publishes information, programs or ideas that contain sedition, hatred, racism or sectarianism, or promotes any of them using the information network or any information technology means, if it is likely to harm national unity or Social peace, breach of public order or morals, or endanger the interests of the state.

For its part, the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi emphasized that the Internet and social networking sites are platforms for acquiring knowledge, learning, and communicating with others, and not for competition, display, and claiming idealism, stressing that everything that our eyes see through these platforms does not have to be real and realistic.

The department warned that lavish life, ideal external appearance, and luxurious lifestyle have become dominant on social media, and these means have become a platform for review, competition, and comparison, noting that this thing has a negative impact on many adolescents and young people who have become living in a state of constant comparison. And the constant attempt to imitate and reach the level that they see on social media, to the point where they reject their reality, and in the event of the inability to reach the state to which they compare themselves, they enter into a state of depression, self-rejection and reality.

She pointed out that an international study showed that “adolescents who spend more time on the Internet, and because of the comparison process, suffer from a negative self-view related to their external appearance,” stressing the importance of the family’s role in following up on its children, enhancing confidence in them, and cultivating positive values, such as the value of work, satisfaction and concealment. And emphasizing that the most important of these values ​​is that “happiness does not lie in consumption, but in inner richness and contentment.”

Family control

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority stated that the UAE is one of the highest countries in terms of prevalence and use of social media.

She said that about two-thirds of families do not impose restrictions on the content that their children are exposed to, noting that children in Abu Dhabi spend more time on electronic devices (such as television, mobile phones, tablets and computers).

And she warned that the effect of the image on children has many developmental effects, including a decline in the child’s desire to eat, due to sadness or fear, anxiety about going to school, or participating in extra-curricular activities.

The child may later suffer from learning difficulties, given the connection of learning with his mental health.

mislead the recipient

The lawyer and legal advisor, Salem Saeed Al-Hayqi, said that hundreds or thousands of advertisements are published on a daily basis by social media celebrities, and some of them may be aimed at misleading the recipient or consumer, intentionally or unintentionally, because of obtaining a fee or any other advantage, and in that The law stipulates that the penalty for misleading advertising or promotion to the consumer is imprisonment and a fine of no less than 20,000 dirhams and no more than 500,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties.

He added, “Some social media pioneers and celebrities may commit criminal acts, and this act exposes them to legal accountability, such as spreading rumors and false news.”

• “Adolescents who spend more time on the Internet suffer from a negative self-view related to their external appearance … because of the comparison.”