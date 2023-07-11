Season 4 Reloaded Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone get a big dose of the hit series Amazon, The Boyswith the revelation that Homelander, star light and Black Noir they will join the game. In a humorous trailer starring Black Noirhe quietly confirms to a group of press that he and his companions will be present in the shooters from July 12.

Each hero will receive their own Operator Pack, with star light Available July 12, Homelander on July 16 and Black Noir the 20th of July. Each package is priced at 2,400 points CODE and includes the character along with items such as weapon charms, stickers, emblems, and weapon blueprints. Each character also comes with a unique finishing move.

The update includes themed map elements from The Boys and an additional 6v6 map, a Temp V field upgrade, Diabolical camo challenges, Battle Royale mode on Vondel, and the raid ending. You can see what comes in the following image.

You can get more details you can visit the blog of call of duty. You can also take a look at each hero below.

Via: Game Informer

Editor’s note: I’m envious that this kind of content comes out on call of duty Because I’m terrible at playing it and its bugs and cheaters make me very desperate.