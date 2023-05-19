Banning is valid from 2024; US governor says he wants to protect people’s data from Chinese government

Content creators of TikTok filed a lawsuit to overthrow the app ban in the State of Montana (United States). Influencers claim the law is unconstitutional and violates free speech rights. The information is from the agency Associated Press.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte sanctioned on Wednesday (May 17, 2023) a law banning TikTok in the state. As of January 1, 2024, app stores will no longer be able to make the app available to download. In your profile on twitterGianforte said the measure was intended to “protect the personal and private data of Montana residents from the Communist Party of China”.

The content creators, all Montana residents, stated that the state has no authority over matters of national security. In the lawsuit, they argue that banning them “would immediately and permanently deprive” of power “express yourself and communicate with others”.

“Montana cannot ban its residents from viewing or posting on TikTok, just as it cannot ban [jornal] ‘Wall Street Journal’ because of who owns it or the stories it publishes”, reads in the action.

A ByteDancethe Chinese company that owns TikTok, denies that it shares data with the government of China. In a statement, he said that the law was sanctioned on Wednesday (May 17) “infringes on First Amendment rights.” which guarantees freedom of religion, expression and the press. The company stated that it willdefend the rights” of its users.

Several countries have already implemented some kind of restriction on the social network. Most of the action against the Chinese app was taken out of concerns over data security.

In the US, for example, use of the app by government officials on government agency devices is prohibited. Along the same lines as Montana, other states indicate that they should ban the platform.

Since 2022, TikTok has undergone a rigorous security review in order to remain in compliance with the regulation of the North American country.

One solution proposed by the government is for ByteDance to separate from the social network. In March, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew stated that the platform’s plan is move US user data to the US. According to him, the information would be supervised by an American company.