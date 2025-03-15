Artificial intelligence has come to stay. We can see this tool in more jobs and its uses are practically infinite. There are many people who have stopped using Google to ask chatgpt questions or other similar platforms. We have even met Lucy, an AI with which we can chat on WhatsApp to solve all our doubts.

We have also seen people made with AI, created to help in certain tasks or avoid the hiring of real workers. But on March 4, something that we had never seen had come to Spain. Users who entered the application that day, perhaps they met the Laia profile, a very pretty girl whose biography caught the attention of many.

In his profile, @aqui_laia includes a phrase that puts “Creatized by here Houston”. How can a person have been created by a company?, There is the key to everything, Laia is not a person. This newly arrived in social networks is the first creator of Spanish content made with artificial intelligence. Let us know this curious young woman a little more.

Laia Instagram | @aqui_laia

The purpose of Laia

Laia has been developed by the advertising, events and innovation agency Here Houston in collaboration with the Hamelin Agency influencer and marketing agency. This young woman, whom we can see in different scenarios, has drawn attention to appear in her photos with a beautiful fallera dress, Very appropriate for the date we are and that makes it look like a real person.

As their creators have explainedthe purpose of Laia is not to compete with other Spanish content creatorsif not serve as a complement. Unlimited accessibility, efficiency and personalization are perfect for brands to adapt their communication effectively. In her fallera post offers information on the celebration in inviting her followers to reflect with her about some matters.

The fundamental principles of the creation of Laia are the Inspiration and educationrespect and connection with the public and innovation under a specific purpose without compromising human values. It is intended to serve as a support tool and never as a replacement of a real person. Laia is one of the many examples of the leaps of artificial intelligence in our time.