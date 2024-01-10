A number of Arab content makers stressed the importance of relying on people with experience to manage personal projects, stressing the necessity of choosing the appropriate partner for projects, to ensure continuity and success, considering the work team one of the most important reasons for success.

This came during a session moderated by content creator Mohamed Fattal, entitled “The Business Mindset of Content Creators,” as part of the activities of the first day of the One Billion Followers Summit, organized by the New Media Academy in Dubai, with the participation of more than 3,000 content creators from 95 countries in the world, in which he spoke. : Riyad Al-Zamel, Chairman of the National Entrepreneurship Committee in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Elie Habib, co-founder of Anghami, and content creator and former Egyptian squash player Amr Mansi.

Innovative communication Riyad Al-Zamil said: “I believe that the basis for a content creator is to be creative, as he cannot reach this number of followers unless he has the ability to communicate with new and innovative skills.”

Al-Zamil added in his talk about the secret of companies’ success: “I rarely see successful companies relying on one person, although success may happen, it may be early, but what is most important is continuity and reliance on an experienced person to manage the company.”

He addressed the audience: “You are lucky today because the content sector is still in its infancy.”

A changing world

For his part, Elie Habib said: “At the beginning, I could write texts, and after I graduated from university, I worked on my own and said that I was able to establish a company, but I made mistakes because I did not know how to sell the idea for the text. Then I founded another company and noticed that there was something that complemented me.” It is the work team.” He continued: “I could have established a company, but I did not have the skill of selling or communicating with people, but I had learned how to rely on a work team,” pointing out that any content creator with experience must convince himself of the importance of becoming Better every day.

Habib expected that many changes would occur during the coming period in the content industry sector, saying: “I believe that the world will change faster, with the development of artificial intelligence, and I am optimistic about what is coming despite the fears of many people about the future, but I think that we will talk about many additional advantages.” After the next two years.” Will and Persistence. In turn, content creator and former Egyptian squash player Amr Mansi confirmed that the secret of success lies in adhering to the dream and idea and insisting on implementing it, saying: “I founded my company alone because it is not easy to find someone who believes in you and your dream, especially since you do not have Previous Experience”.

Mansi added: “All of us, in our beginnings, are full of enthusiasm without considering the consequences. Unfortunately, wrong decisions were made with partners who were not suitable, and therefore a person must determine who he will partner with in his project.”

He continued: “I had enough confidence and belief in the idea of ​​holding a world championship in Egypt to face many difficulties, but my persistence led me to the fact that it has now become one of the largest tournaments in the world. The idea is to have the determination to implement your idea.”