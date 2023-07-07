Never any repentance or words of apology from the killer of Chiara Gualzetti: the reasons for the sentence confirmed by the Court

The judges of the Court of Appeal of the Juvenile Court of Bologna recently published the reasons for the final sentence of 16 years and 4 months in prison for the killer of Clare Gualzetti: according to them, the boy never uttered words or had attitudes that suggest he repented or became aware of what he had done.

It was the June 27, 2021 when Chiara Gualzetti, a girl who was only 15 at the time, went out to spend a few hours with what she considered her friend.

In reality he, who was then 16 years old, was not a friend at all. He had planned in the previous days of take life to Chiara and that day he completed his senseless plan.

He lured her into the park of the Abbey of Monteveglio and there he first stabbed several times, to then rage on her with kicks and punches.

Arrested shortly after, the boy did not never showed any sign of repentancebut he always said that it was a demonic voice he heard in his brain that guided him in those crazy deeds.

After months of trial and three levels of judgement, on 20 March, the very day on which the young man celebrated his 18th birthday, the judges of the juvenile section of the Court of Bologna definitively sentenced him to 16 years and 4 months’ imprisonment.

Never a repentance on the part of Chiara Gualzetti’s killer

These days have been published reasons of that sentence, which no longer leave room for doubt.

According to the judges it was not possible to put the young killer to the test, because he did not have the same never felt repentance for what he did, but who, on the contrary, continued to blame the demonic voice. In addition to reserving despicable words towards his victim both before and after the fact.

A attitudethat of the boy, who according to the judges “he has always been opinionated and never sorry, using phrases and words that have always highlighted a lack of resistance“.

Never any apology also towards Chiara’s family. Among other things, in recent days she has suffered another great pain, that of the death of the 15-year-old’s mother, Mrs. Giusy, who died due to a bad illness.