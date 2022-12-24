The political anger, in the face of a dog, that is served to us from Parliament every day, fortunately, has not yet come down to the streets. In the bars of the towns of deep Spain they still play tute together and sign to each other in pairs, one who votes for Vox and the other who votes for the PSOE. In hospitals, no patient asks if the surgeon is from the left or from the right. In restaurants one sits at the table without worrying about the ideology of the owner or the waiter. The neighbors in the elevator still say good morning with a certain cordiality. Despite the fact that some judges of the Constitutional Court and the General Council of the Judiciary remain in default and are the first to refuse to comply with the laws of their office without giving a damn about public opinion, taxable people on the street, far If she follows that disastrous example, she tries better or worse to fulfill her duty, among other reasons because if she doesn’t, she’s fired from her job, something that doesn’t happen with such exalted magistrates. While this political scandal continues, the baker makes our daily bread; the plumber fixes the pipe or the leaky faucet; the shopkeeper hawks his merchandise at the fruit and vegetable markets and people come and go, each with their problems on their backs. If the hatred offered by politicians as a spectacle came down to society, you have to imagine what it would be like, today, December 24, a Christmas Eve dinner with rotten sea bream, poisoned nougat and the brothers-in-law screaming wildly with their legs on the table. . People have not yet been contaminated by Cain, but I have seen in a bar in a town in deep Spain a peasant who played auctioneering and sometimes raised his eyes to a television where some magistrates of the Constitutional Court appeared. His look was contemptuous, like that of someone who undoubtedly believed himself to be morally superior.

