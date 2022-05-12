In the public health sector, opportunities for employment and specialization are hidden.

With more than 50,000 Mexican medical professionals who disdain, deceive or mistreat public health institutions, it is quite understandable that the sector’s associations, federations and national colleges express outrage at the announcement that 500 Cuban doctors will be hired.

In their letter to the president, they say that here “there are doctors with a capacity endorsed by the universities of the Republic, trained in full knowledge of the needs and idiosyncrasies of our population, some of them unemployed or eventually employed with very low salaries or in areas of extreme insecurity.

They argue that male and female doctors have been unfairly relegated by public health institutions, “privileging foreign doctors and ignoring the academic capacity of our universities.”

Bringing them in from abroad is an offense, “since these foreign doctors do not meet the required skills, do not have duly specified functions, do not have the requirements established by current laws and lack the endorsement of professional associations…”.

With Joaquín López-Dóriga (yesterday on Radio Formula), the eminent doctor Fernando Gabilondo Navarro – who directed the prestigious National Institute of Nutrition from 2002 to 2012 – synthesized:

“It is an affront to Mexican doctors.”

And he warned about the turbidity that prevails in the hiring of Cubans because it involves practices of “trafficking” and “slavery.”

In 2020, with the emergency of the pandemic, 600 came from Cuba, costing around 250 million pesos, but requests for information from the IMSS, the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Migration Institute, the National Commission for Medical and Health Arbitration of the capital requiring salaries, copies of professional titles, accreditation of their profession in Mexico, compatibility criteria and the medical units to which they were sent, these institutions stated “incompetence” or “non-existence” of data .

Suspicion spread when it emerged that the payment from the CdMx government was made to the Cuban Ministry of Health, while the doctors sent received only 10 percent of what they were supposed to receive.

For the Castro regime, health is a millionaire business, both in high-quality services for foreigners and in the export of health personnel, while the bulk of the population is poorly cared for: in the protests of July 11 of last year, with the exhibition of the hospital collapse and the shortage of medicines that, contrary to custom, even recognized the tyranny, the deceitfulness of Cuba’s vaunted proletarian internationalism was revealed.

There are enough general practitioners in Mexico. But there is a lack of specialists because the public sector does not open its doors to train experts in what is most needed.

And of the Cubans, it is not even known which ailments really dominate…