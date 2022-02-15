We call old and wrinkled those who have reached the sixth floor of their age, but… Have we ever seen ourselves in the mirror…?

Beans were domesticated more than 8,000 years ago in Latin America and the Andes, and like broad beans, soybeans and chickpeas, they belong to the legume family.

Since ancient times it is the staple food of Mexicans after corn, it is said that there are more than 70 varieties of beans, including the Peruvian, the flor de mayo, the black, the sulfur, the mayocoba, the bayo and the yurimuni.

And like everything in life, now beans are being sent to the corner of the despised, because according to UNAM specialists, their consumption has dropped from 16 kilograms per year per person in Mexico, to 9 kilograms in 2021, because it is poor food.

Personally, we remember those Chinese refried beans from our paternal grandmother, which tasted like heaven, with grated dry cheese, posagùes or tender and pork… What a delight!

The following was inspired by Jorge Peraza: “Is it perhaps the heart where affection and love are celebrated? If so, then I say that my heart is very grateful to beans, during my plebancia, they calm my hunger every day, but They never filled my belly.

“And even if my belly wasn’t full, the little beans always left my heart full of happiness. What did my Mistress Aurora season them with? What was the origin of their tasty seasoning?… It seems to me that their seasoning It was based on the fact that when cooking them, he added what mothers have for their children, a lot of love.”

“In turn, I always put a seasoning of the same quality, very hungry, pure hunger!… What a hard blow!