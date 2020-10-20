Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s troubles have increased further after the controversy that broke out after a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday issued a notice on a contempt petition accusing Koshyari of not complying with the state government’s order to pay the rent of the house allotted to him as the former chief minister at the market price. High Court Judge Sharad Kumar, after hearing the arguments presented by the petitioner’s counsel in this regard, issued the notice to him through Koshiyari’s advocate.

The contempt petition filed by Dehradun-based NGO ‘Rulak’ accused former Chief Minister Koshyari of not intentionally complying with the court order. In its order dated May 3, 2019, the court asked them to pay the rent on the market price of the allotted house as former Chief Minister within six months.

The petition states that Koshyari has not yet deposited the rent of his house at the market price to the state government. Apart from this, the defendants have also not paid electricity, water, petrol etc. bills. Counsel for the petitioner Karthikeya Hari Gupta said that Koshyari was also given 60 days notice for payment before filing the present petition.

Know what has been alleged

The petition also accused the state government of favoring the defendants in an ‘unlawful and arbitrary manner’ by bringing the Uttarakhand East Chief Minister’s Facilities (Residential and Other Facilities) Ordinance 2019 and then passing a bill related to the Legislative Assembly and exempting them from payment. is.

Controversy arose over the word Secular

Recently, in a letter to the Chief Minister of the state, Uddhav Thackeray, regarding the opening of the temple in Maharashtra, Governor Koshyari used the word ‘Secular’, after which the controversy started. In the letter, Koshiyari had said that he had received three reports from the delegations seeking to open the dharmasthalas. He wrote in the letter that have you suddenly become secular? In response to this, Thackeray questioned whether Hindutva for Kosariari meant only the reopening of religious places and whether not opening them meant secularism. Thackeray had asked whether the word ‘secular’ is not an important part of the constitution, in whose name Koshyari was sworn in as governor.