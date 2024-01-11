In Peru, around 51 priests who are part of the Prelature of Moyobambaecclesiastical province of the Catholic Church in the jungle of the Latin American country, defended the position of Bishop Rafael Escudero, who a few days ago expressed his discontent over the decision to bless same-sex couples.

(You can read: The Pope asks for a better relationship with food in the face of 'so many imbalances and pathologies').

The nonconformity and, later, the action of publishing a text titled “Message from the priests of the prelature of Moyobamba, on the declaration of the Fiducia Supplicans” initially starts from a criticism of the Fiducia Supplicans declaration, which was published last December 2023 by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, in which it is accepted to give the blessing to same-sex couples and that they are not married.

There, he maintains that “to bless a couple is to bless the union that exists between them; there is no logical, real way to separate one thing from another. Why else would they ask for a blessing together and not two separately?”

With the above, they make clear their disagreement regarding the blessing of homosexual couples, after the latest decision issued by the Vatican.



(You can read: Pope Francis calls for 'a universal ban' on surrogacy).

See also OECD approves roadmap for accession of Brazil and Peru Let no one think that this message places us in rebellion.

“Let no one think that this message places us in rebellion, as are those bishops and priests, especially from central and northern Europe, who disobey for years, without any reverence, the inveterate teachings of the Holy Church of God and the last Popes, including Pope Francis, breaking the unity of the Church in Truth and Charity through the illicit and sacrilegious administration of the sacraments of God and abusing his merciful blessing,” the document reads.

The names of the 51 priests appear in the official publication.

LADY DANIELA ORTIZ GONGORA

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…