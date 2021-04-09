From April 26 to 30, the contemporary dance community will meet virtually to participate in the Dance Week 2021, to be held within the framework of the celebration for World Dance Day, under the organization of the Dance Specialty of the Faculty of Performing Arts of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (Dance PUCP).

During these dates activities will be carried out that seek to promote the practice of dance in its various manifestations. On this occasion, the aim is to retake the dynamics that allow us to celebrate, observe and review the ways in which dance has been facing the current context and what new possibilities are being developed in its practices.

As part of the agenda prepared for the Dance Week 2021, there will be a virtual conference open to the public on Salsa of identities in motion by the Venezuelan dancer Juan Urbina. The students of the house of studies will also be present virtually through presentations of pieces created by themselves. And to finish and celebrate by dancing, Danza PUCP will hold a virtual party Let yourself go with salsa, for all those who want to have fun at home.

The event will offer for free the Conversation / reading: sauce of identities in motion (by Juan Urbina), on April 29 through Facebook live Danza PUCP.

Likewise, the participants will discuss the concept of cultural syncretism in relation to dance from historical examples to the present, approaching the notions of hybrid dance, multiplicity and mixed identity.

