Odyssey, The Three Musketeers either Moby Dick They are great classics of literature adapted to comics. There are many more, and the narrative power of the cartoons has also been used to address real events. Mausthe graphic novel published between 1986 and 1991 by Polish-American Art Spiegelman, is one of the best-known works of its kind on the Holocaust. It presents Nazis as cats and Jews as mice. But how would this tragedy be illustrated today by 10 authors born in the 1960s in Belgium, Germany, Israel, Iran and the Netherlands? Their efforts comprise a book and an exhibition open until September at the Westerbork Camp Memorial Centre in the north-east of the Netherlands.

The book is titled The available language (The Image of the Inconceivable), and brings together ten real stories set in Westerbork itself and in two other similar camps: Neuengamme (Germany) and Dossin (Belgium). The authors have worked with total artistic freedom, “and the emotion reflected in the comic format presents a vision of the past that allows a connection to be established with the characters, which is very powerful,” says Dutch historian Kees Ribbens, on the phone. Specialised in the culture of memory of World War II, he is one of the promoters of the project and recalls that the Holocaust “is a phenomenon of persecution with different effects for each person.” “Not everything ended with the liberation of the occupied countries, but many people continued to suffer afterwards.” This 21st-century comic seems to him “a good way of bringing that history closer to young people.”

Jews and members of the Sinti and Roma communities were interned in Westerbork and Dossin during World War II before ending up in concentration and extermination camps. Neuengamme involved forced labour and prisoners came from various countries occupied by the Nazi regime.

Cover of the book ‘The Image of the Inconceivable’, provided by Scratch Books.

Dutch author Melanie Kranenburg (1997) is the youngest illustrator of the book and has focused on the deportation of all males from the town of Putten in central Holland. Ordered by Friedrich Christiansen, a commander in the German armed forces, it was a reprisal against civilians after an attack by resistance fighters. Of the 659 men forcibly taken from their home, 13 were later able to jump off the trains that took them to concentration camps. The author recounts the events, including the destruction of Putten by the occupying troops, through the eyes of Hannie, a mother of two who lost her husband there. Overwhelmed by what happened, a neighbour from another village brings her a note dropped from the train by her husband, Piet, which reads: “They are taking us to Germany (…) we will adjust (…) I will write soon (…) much love, Piet.” After liberation, only 48 men returned to Putten.

Comics began to become popular in the 1930s in both the United States and Europe: Tintin appeared in 1929 and Superman in 1938. Ribbens explains in the book that in invaded Europe, comic book publishers avoided making specific references to the political situation. However, in countries that had not been occupied, and especially in works aimed at the American public, they presented the Allied victory as the desired horizon. This same expert found in 2021 a leaflet with six drawings that included one of the first illustrations of a gas chamber in operation, in the Majdanek extermination camp, in southern Poland. Dated 1945, it is entitled Nazi Death Parade (The Nazi Death Parade) and is signed by the Austrian-born illustrator August Froehlich.

According to Ribbens, “During the war there was a lot of rumour and censorship, and the depiction of what happened evolved in graphic form.” At first, people wanted to know what had happened, “and the drawings reflected anger against the Nazis and those who collaborated with them.” Then interest in the military and resistance sides arose. “It was only later, towards the 1970s, that the desire to learn about the suffering of the Jews, and later that of the Roma and Sinti communities, began in earnest.”

Cartoons by author Melanie Kranenburg, in an image provided by Scratch Books.

Froehlich’s comic-book narrative is a historical document. Among the authors of the 10 works in the book there are personal stories that connect with the reality of the past. This is the case of the Belgian Wide Vercnocke (1985), whose grandfather, a poet, collaborated with the Germans. He has illustrated the escape to Belgium and subsequent deportation to Auschwitz of the Austrian Jewish footballer Norbert Lopper. Forced to wear a prisoner’s uniform, he plays football while constantly wondering about his family. With an athletic appearance, he kicks the ball a few times, but it is a daydream. The truth is that he is being beaten by a Nazi officer, and he realizes that he was thinking “about living.” Lopper survived and managed to rescue his mother.

The illustrators were supported by the historian and the archives of the three concentration camps. The Amsterdam Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies (NIOD) also collaborated. “The artists’ approach was essential and we had to rely on each other’s professionalism,” says Ribbens. The author B. Carrot (pseudonym of Anat Segal), born in Jerusalem in 1985, combines in her cartoons the opening of the Westerbork camp in October 1939 with the current situation of asylum seekers. Westerbork was initially a refugee camp for Jews arriving in the Netherlands from Germany and Austria. In July 1942, the Nazis took over and it became a transit point for the deportation of more than 100,000 Jews. The first cartoons recreate the construction of the complex and the complaints about the inconvenience caused by the arrival of refugees. In the last cartoon, the former barracks loom over the current asylum centre in Ter Apel, in the north of the Netherlands. Around 700 asylum seekers camped on its esplanade for weeks in August 2022.

Page created by authors Jeroen Janssen and Arezoo Moradi, courtesy of Scratch Books.

In another chapter, Belgian illustrator Jeroen Janssen (1963) and journalist Arezoo Moradi (1984), born in Tehran, have based their work on the stories told to them by the granddaughter of a woman from the Sinti community who escaped death. The tragic fate of the Sinti and Roma almost disappeared from the collective memory after World War II, even though historians estimate that between 250,000 and 500,000 of their members were exterminated. “This partly explains the oblivion of the Sinti and Roma,” says the author. let’s go [en lengua romaní]the attempt to exterminate the majority of the Roma peoples in Europe,” the book states. The book is available in Dutch, English, German and French, and the exhibition will travel to Belgium from September. It will arrive in Germany in December.

