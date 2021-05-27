Contemporary art Miracle Helsinki 2022 is done by Amar Kanwar

Amar Kanwar’s Learning from Doubt is a ten-week online course based on Kanwar’s art installation and exhibition The Sovereign Forest.

Contemporary Art Festival Miracle Helsinki’s next year’s commissioned work will be performed by an Indian Amar Kanwar. Learning from Doubt is a ten-week online course based on Kanwar’s art installation and exhibition The Sovereign Forest.

Amar Kanwar was born in New Delhi, India in 1964, where he lives and works. His films and installations come from conflict zone stories.

The Sovereign Forest is a creative response to perceptions of crime, politics, human rights, and ecology.

“If every moment includes the opportunity to be alive and to be dead, could a strong awareness of every moment also create a strong awareness of life and death? If the crime still occurs despite a lot of evidence, is the crime invisible or the evidence invisible or are both visible but not seen? ”Kanwar says in a statement.

View of The Sovereign Forest in Kassel in 2012.

On the course includes ecological sustainability experiments related to a seed bank in Odisha, India, as well as experiences The Sovereign Forest making and presenting the installation.

The course is implemented online in the form of films, reading, podcasts and interactive live sessions with the artist. Kanwar’s films are also shown in physical spaces in Helsinki.

The Sovereign Forest is an art project that has continued since 2009, developing, expanding and experimenting with different forms of expression and ways of presentation. The project has been made in collaboration with the editor and activist of the Odian-language Samadrusti news magazine Sudhir Pattnaikin and a graphic designer and film director Sherna Dasturin with.

Online course Learning from Doubt is open to everyone living in Finland. Further information on registration will be provided in autumn 2021.

Students of the Academy of Fine Arts of the University of the Arts Helsinki and students of the Institute of Sustainability of the University of Helsinki (HELSUS) will participate in the course in the spring of 2022.

“The Amar Kanwar course is an important and valuable pedagogical initiative in which Kanwar not only teaches future researchers and artists but makes teaching itself an artistic process and thus creates a new, experimental way to produce and share knowledge,” says Dean of the Academy of Fine Arts. Hanna Johansson in the bulletin.

Miracle Helsinki festival used to be called Miracle. At the heart of the activity are high-quality contemporary art and works commissioned from international artists, with a focus on collaboration between art and science.

In addition to the Founders’ Foundation, the Kone Foundation and the Saastamoinen Foundation will finance the activities in 2020–22.