Arco Madrid has recovered its pulse. After three years marked by the health crisis, the most important contemporary art fair in the country is preparing for its next edition, the 43rd, which will have the Caribbean as its protagonist. “Expectations are very good,” says Maribel López, director of the event that has established itself as a gateway to Europe for international artists from the other side of the Atlantic. “Since its creation in 1982, Arco Madrid has invested in the international market and public, and in recent years it has turned its attention to the countries of America”, explains the person in charge of the event.

In this new edition, which will be held from March 6 to 10, 2024 at Ifema Madrid, some twenty Latin American galleries selected by Sara Hermann, curator and art historian, and Carla Acevedo-Yates, also curator, researcher and art critic, will participate. art in the region. Last year, Arco Madrid brought together a total of 211 galleries, of which 66% were international (140) and 21% came from Latin America, especially Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Peru.

This is not the first time that interest has been shown in the countries of the region, since in previous editions Peru in 2019, Argentina in 2017, Colombia in 2015, Brazil in 2008 and Mexico in 2005 stood out. Chile declined the proposal become a featured country in 2021 due to political instability at the time. “It is true that there is interest and a will to present Latin America to the world through the fair, and this has been done for more than a decade,” stresses the representative of the event, which this year received 95,000 visitors (38,000 professionals ), confirming its recovery and surpassing the figures prior to the pandemic.

The atmosphere of optimism that was breathed in this year’s call reflected the renewed confidence of the actors in the art market, according to López. This translated into favorable sales dynamics, with acquisitions by both buyers and public institutions, which added new works to their museums and collections. “In Arco Madrid this year we recovered that feeling of energy. There was euphoria to participate and visit the works, ”he highlights. That enthusiasm is expected to continue in the next edition, as the global contemporary art market has weathered the storm of the health crisis.

In 2022, the global contemporary art market grew by 3%, reaching 67.8 billion dollars (around 61.95 billion euros at current exchange rates), surpassing the 64.4 billion dollars (58.84 billion euros) obtained in 2019, according to a report published by Art Basel and UBS. However, art fairs have yet to fully recover. In 2022, 346 events were organized, compared to the 408 that were held before the arrival of the covid-19 pandemic. Sales at this type of event increased by 27% in 2022 and represented 35% of the transactions carried out by galleries. “While this represents significant growth, that percentage is 7% lower than in 2019,” explains the analysis prepared by Clare McAndrew, cultural economist. The recovery is expected to continue as this year ends.

Art Basel and UBS estimate that there will be around 377 fairs at the end of this financial year. “In the last two years, art lovers have discovered that there is nothing better than being in front of a work in person, in a space where it is also possible to be together with another person and engage in a dialogue,” says López, from Arco Madrid, which has also become a space dedicated to research.

By 2024, the general program will be made up of galleries selected by the organizing committee, made up of José Aloy (from Polígrafa Obra Gràfica), Elba Benítez (from his own firm), Eduardo Brandão (from Vermelho), Vera Cortês (from the gallery of same name), Henrique Faria, Pedro Maisterra (from Maisterravalbuena), Alex Mor (from Mor Charpentier), Iñigo Navarro (from Leandro Navarro), Sten Nordenhake (from Nordenhake), Silvia Ortiz (from Travesía Cuatro) and Rosa Santos. In addition, there will be a section called Opening, which will seek to explore the international scene of young galleries, with a selection made by Yina Jiménez Suriel and Cristina Anglada, and the Never the Same section, dedicated to Latin American art and curated by Manuela Moscoso and José Esparza. Chong Cuy. On the other hand, ArtsLibris, in its commitment to promote collecting, will once again become a place of reference for the world of artist publications, self-publishing, photobooks and contemporary thought. “At the fair there is space for all types of public,” says López. “Arco Madrid encompasses a wide range of people, from collectors and museum directors to gallery professionals, but it is also dedicated to art lovers, those who may not make purchases, as well as artists and students”, highlights the person in charge of the event.

