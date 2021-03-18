Contemplative At what age should you have children? The Finnish professor set out to investigate the matter, and the results are startling

The average age of first-time mothers is rising, intimidating headlines. However, elderly mothers and fathers benefit children, says Mikko Myrskylä, Professor of Social Data Science.

Which at what age should children be acquired? Is a young mother better for a child than an old one? Scholars became interested in the issue as early as the 19th century, best known as the inventor of the telephone Alexander Graham Bell among them.

As a scientist, Bell took a consistent approach. He studied a 17th-century American who lived in Connecticut William Hyde and found that children born to mothers over the age of 40 lived significantly shorter than children born to younger mothers.