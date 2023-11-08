This weekend Club América will face the Tigres UANL on the last day of the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament, where the Águilas will seek to close their participation in the competition with a flourish by beating the current champions at home and thus adding three more points that would lead them to accumulate a total of 42 units as leaders of the classification.
For this match they will have the return of one of their youth youth squads who were absent during their participation in the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games with the Mexican U-23 team, the defender Emilio Lara.
In this way, even though André Jardine He announced that he would send his best eleven for this match in search of reaching the Liguilla in good shape, it is possible that he could give minutes to Laura to offer rest to Kevin Alvarez.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
It is unknown if the Brazilian strategist is encouraged to give the youth squad starting activity for this match, but in addition to the fact that he could choose to give rest to Kevin Alvarezthe possibility could also gain strength because during the week Alvarez He did not train at one hundred percent due to the flu.
On the other hand, it must be considered that Laura He is not completely trusted by the coaching staff, one can even think that as an option before him there is Miguel Layunbecause the veteran’s conditions attract the strategist more.
The duel will be this Saturday, November 11 at 9:10 p.m. at the University Stadium and on its own, the feline team led by Robert Dante Siboldi Several starting players could be saved for this match because they want to reach the quarterfinals in good physical condition due to the multiple injuries they have suffered in their squad.
#Contemplated #player #Tigres #UANL