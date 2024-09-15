Sources close to Beppe Grillo: “Conte wants to kick me out of the M5s”. The showdown between the Movement’s guarantor and the 5S leader

Relationship at the end of the line between Beppe Grillo And Joseph ConteThe guarantor of the Movement would be “extremely annoyed” by a private letter received in recent days by the former Prime Minister. The tone and content of the letter would be – always according to the Guarantor of the M5s – at “limit of blackmail“. This is what sources close to the founder of the Five Star Movement have said. Grillo is said to have expressed “full disappointment” for Conte’s choices, including the latest photo that saw the M5S leader participate in the beer pact with the Avs leaders and the leader of the Pd Schlein. According to Grillo, the Constituent Assembly would only be “a farce to get rid of him” and allow Conte to create “a party of his own”.

Sources close to Grillo also claim that if the letter were made public it could “seriously damage” President Conte’s image. Cricket would have criticized the participation of the M5s leader at the Avs party with Schlein: “Why aren’t these choices decided at the Constituent Assembly? And is the 5 Star Community excluded?”, would be the questions asked by the Guarantor to his interlocutors. “And then I would be the father master?”, he would have added. It remains to be seen – would be Grillo’s reasoning – whether Conte will want to make the letter public to 5 Star Community to “silence all doubt”.