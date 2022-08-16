From today the first episode of “Audiogol” is available, the new podcast of the Gazzetta dello Sport conducted by the own goals. In this first episode the imitations of Inzaghi, Allegri, Conte and Capello take the field to comment on all the best of the first day of Serie A and the Premier League: from the quarrel between Conte and Tuchel to the victories of the big Italians. Audiogol will be available every Tuesday throughout the season, on Gazzetta.it and on the main streaming platforms.