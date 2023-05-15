Conte: “Wages are getting lower and we’re spending on weapons”

New clash between With you And Melons. The leader of the M5s it goes heavy on the choices of the right-wing government. “This military strategy, which has outlawed the negotiating strategy, – the former prime minister explains to La Stampa – brings only death and destruction. The mediation of Pope francesco it can in any case open up a constructive negotiation process. A door that Europe and Italy must courageously keep open. Instead Melons bet on Ukrainian victorypromising unlimited military supplies. In this way, however, the possibility of an endless carnage and a possible explosion is accepted nuclear. I fear that the belligerent momentum serves to hide the incapacity Of deal with emergencies internal as the dear rentalsi mortgages skyrocketing, runaway inflation, precarious contracts and the collapse of the purchasing power of families with salaries lower and lower”.

“I don’t want – continues Conte to La Stampa – to make personal comparisons, but today Italy, both a Washington both at Brusselsit’s just following others’ directions and doesn’t affect anything: from the economy at the war, from immigration to ecological transition. Yet in election campaign the premier said that, with her in government, for Europe the fun would be over. We don’t actually touch the ball.”

Finally, with respect to the case Fazio–Rai, With you he argues: “It’s one of the many disasters of Fuortes’ management. Fazio’s expiring contract had been on his table for many months. He didn’t lift a finger. I throw a appeal to the majority and opposition forces. Let’s start the States General of TV to program one reform that can define more fully (updating it) the mission of the public service“.

