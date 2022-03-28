Half an hour more, Conte: “We can’t accept being preterm.” Annunziata: “And what does it mean?”

“M5s does not want a government crisis that was not in the founding pact, but if the government changes address we will assert the strength of our arguments “, he explains Giuseppe Conte to Half an hour more Of Lucia Annunziata. “And we cannot accept being preterm”, adds the former prime minister, using a term not used much in the Italian language.

Voice of the verb pretermettere, according to what Treccani reports: Omit, neglect to say or do something.

“And what does that mean?” She asks him Lucia Annuziata.

“It means that the government must listen to us”, he clarifies With you.

“M5s does not want a government crisis that was not in the founding pact, but if the government changes address we will assert the strength of our arguments.

But let me talk to Draghi and we will find common sense perspective ” @GiuseppeConteIT #With you #mezzorainpiu pic.twitter.com/LSQoNZ0LPZ – Half an hour more (@Mezzorainpiu) March 27, 2022

Read also