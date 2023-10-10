“I would never want to be the one who comes next. Better to be the one who comes after the one who comes after.” It’s not a tongue twister but a saying that goes a long way in American sports. It means that it is never easy to take the place of someone who has done very well before you. Preferable to send someone else into trouble, and then take over from the bad guy. Luciano Spalletti led Napoli to their first tricolor in 33 years. Replacing it wouldn’t have been easy for anyone. Rudi Garcia is finding the role particularly indigestible: two knockouts in 8 games and -7 from the top when one year on the eighth matchday the Neapolitans led undefeated with 20 points. De Laurentiis’ anxiety is causing the names of possible replacements to emerge if the ax falls on the French coach.