Head-on clash between Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel in the Chelsea-Tottenham Premier League derby. The two coaches came into contact after Hojbjerg’s momentary equalizer for the Spurs: chest to chest for a moment, before being divided. The Italian coach, formerly Chelsea, was also cautioned before both regained their seats in their respective benches. At James’s next goal for the Blues’ 2-1, Tuchel cheered wildly, running all the way down the sideline.

The reasons

–

But what triggered the fury of Conte and Tuchel? The Italian cheered with the usual vehemence after the Spurs goal, a few steps from the Blues bench. The German went to protest with the fourth man, Conte spun around and said “what?”, Or “what do you want?”: From there, spirits turned on for a few moments. Then the calm returned, but the atmosphere of the derby remains hot.