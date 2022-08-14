With Hojbjerg equalized, the Tottenham coach (formerly Chelsea) cheered vehemently near the rival bench. The coach of the Blues protested with the fourth man, from there an altercation was born
Head-on clash between Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel in the Chelsea-Tottenham Premier League derby. The two coaches came into contact after Hojbjerg’s momentary equalizer for the Spurs: chest to chest for a moment, before being divided. The Italian coach, formerly Chelsea, was also cautioned before both regained their seats in their respective benches. At James’s next goal for the Blues’ 2-1, Tuchel cheered wildly, running all the way down the sideline.
The reasons
–
But what triggered the fury of Conte and Tuchel? The Italian cheered with the usual vehemence after the Spurs goal, a few steps from the Blues bench. The German went to protest with the fourth man, Conte spun around and said “what?”, Or “what do you want?”: From there, spirits turned on for a few moments. Then the calm returned, but the atmosphere of the derby remains hot.
August 14, 2022 (change August 14, 2022 | 19:15)
