Antonio Conte – Tottenham: sacked during international break? The rumors

“Tottenham are still considering whether or not to sack Antonio Conte during this international break for his post-match outburst following the draw at Southampton, Conte spoke to chairman Daniel Levy following his criticism of the players by insisting he had not bashed the club or the owners,” The Telegraph writes it according to which “Levy would have asked the opinion of some of his closest confidants on the current situation and did not immediately react to Conte’s comments on Sunday”.

Tottenham, Mason (ferryman) in place of Antonio Conte?

StAccording to English rumors, if Tottenham should decide to sack Antonio Conte (fee of 15 million pounds per season – 17 million euros – but contract expiring and rumors of divorce in June have already been circulating for some time), the choice lead to give the team in the hands of Ryan Mason as a ferryman until the end of the season with a probable debut on April 3 on the Everton field. For Mason it would be a return to the role given that in 2021 Spurs sacked Mourinho and he also became the youngest manager in Premier League history (at 29). This year he was alongside Cristian Stellini during Antonio Conte’s absence due to illness.

‘Fire him’, The Sun: Some Tottenham players ask for Antonio Conte’s head

“Sack him”, “Fire him”: headlines “The Sun”. According to the English tabloid, a group of Tottenham players asked the Spurs management for Antonio Conte to be sacked after the outburst following the draw at Southampton.

Tottenham, Antonio Conte’s outburst against players and clubs

“I see selfish players, players who don’t want to help each other and don’t put their hearts into it. There’s no fire, no desire. You have to have it at all times. When you’re not a team, you can’t improve. They’re used to it here at Tottenham – Antonio Conte’s words after Tottenham’s 3-3 win against Southampton last Saturday after Spurs were 3-1 up with a quarter of an hour to go against bottom Saints in the Premier League – They’re not playing for anything important. They don’t want to play under pressure, under stress. It’s easy that way! The history of Tottenham has been this for 20 years, there is the owner but they have never won anything. Why?”

