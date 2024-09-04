Conte, the dig at Grillo and then dumps Renzi: “He is not reliable”

The constituent process serves to bring out the energies of the community M5snot to create a split. Those who evoke splits do so because they do not even want discussion. I question myself and others do not question themselves? We must allow a community to express itself and discuss freely”. This was stated by the president of the M5s Giuseppe Conte in the interview with Fanpage live on his social media, answering a question on the risk of a split in the Movement during the Constituent process.

“If we want to send Meloni home we have to build a credible project with a coalition that respects the objectives. If we want to fight precariousness with those who built the Jobs Act it is a bit difficult to be credible. It is not very credible to build a serious political project with those who did not want to join the battle on the minimum wage. How can we be credible if we join with those who have used the institutions to build a network of contamination and business? The community of the 5 Star Movement would never understand it”. This was said by the president of the M5s Giuseppe Conte in the interview with Fanpage live on his social media, answering a question on the broad field and referring to the leader of Iv Matthew Renzi. “Until yesterday – Conte added – we had a Renzi who worked with Meloni, who voted with the center-right. Now he wants to be the protagonist of an anti-Meloni project, but this way we won’t get very far. We are not credible. It is enough for the friends of the Democratic Party to inform themselves to understand Renzi. His capacity for demolition is absolutely stronger than his constructive one”.

“With Renzi – Conte then explained – it is not a personal issue. But an entire community, mine, and even voters of Avs and Pd do not consider him reliable and credible. But not out of antipathy, but for what he has done, for the unreliability he has shown, for his unscrupulousness, for the fact that he goes to take money from the Arabs. My community was born to oppose this way of doing politics and this is what my community does not accept. Renzi brings one or two percent, and takes away four or five times as many votes. And rightly so”.