M5s, Conte and the “courtship” of the director of Avvenire. The backstory

The M5s prepares to face the regional elections in Lombardy And Laziobut the attention of Joseph With you seems to be already facing following electoral consultations, the much more important ones for the leader of the grillini, the European 2024. For this Conte – we read in Libero – would already be there working to the identification of right figures for the Movement. The former premier now wants raise the bar and is convinced that he has found a high-ranking nameable to allow him to fish well in the electorate pacifist and Catholic: Mark’s TarquiniusDirector of to comethe newspaper of the Italian bishops. For now it is an indiscretion that filters into the jurist’s restricted circle, it will take a year to find out if the operation will go through.

On to come – continues Libero – the editorials who wink at Conte’s party and who go versus the decisions made by governmentwhere they dispute the “hateful countryside” against the NGOthe decision to reform the Basic income by taking it away from those who can work (“poverty becomes a fault”), the “family package” which also helps parents with multiple children, the decision to send arms to Ukraine and virtually every other choice of the executive to lead Melons. While the position of With you is reported as that of a reference leader of the people of the Catholics. So the leader of the M5s hopes to do the bang on the list and he does not lack reasons for hope.

