Giuseppe Conte says it openly: the moral question exists. No to the candidacy of D’Amato (Pd) in Lazio: he has produced tax damage precisely to the Region

Finally someone said something that everyone knew but no one had had the courage to say so far and that is that “the king is naked”. Joseph Conte in fact, he had this courage and speaking at the Lazio Regional Assembly of Coordination 2050 in Spinaceto (Rome) declared, regarding the candidacy of Alessio D’Amato that: “Berlinguer in his famous speech on the moral question grasped the degeneration of parties. This is why our proposal can only be radically different from those that will be offered to the citizens of this Region”. He then continued: “Let’s not turn around, I cannot accept him as a candidate for the Region. We cannot pretend that this thing does not exist, it cannot be degraded to a legal expedient because the criminal investigation has lapsed…”.

And again: “Me I cannot accept that in a list of the Movimento 5 Stelle there may be a person who owes the Lazio Region almost 300 thousand euros because he has created tax damage ascertained by the State. I cannot accept him as a candidate for the Region, because I cannot nominate a person who owes his Region, while he is a candidate to administer and govern it, a sum ascertained by the accounting magistrates. Does the moral question exist or does it not exist?” and then the ending:

“They accuse us of being justicialists, but I am a guarantor in the marrow, as a lawyer I know how essential the presumption of innocence and the role of the defender are. But what does that have to do with it do you pretend that there is no tax damage ascertained? This is the moral question”.

