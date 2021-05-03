The Scudetto won yesterday might not be enough for Antonio Conte to remain in command of Inter. The coach, as it happened a year ago, has been leaving his future up in the air for weeks and in his first statements as Italian champion he did not want to clarify the matter: “Now I want to enjoy the moment, then we’ll see what will happen.”

The Italian has built the best team in Serie A by far and had practically no rivals in the race to the title, but he wants the club to make it clear to him what his project will be for the coming seasons. Because if something has been constant in his career, it is that Conte is never satisfied: he always wants to improve, and that entails expenses that at this time of crisis, perhaps, Inter will not be able to face.

Beppe Marotta, CEO of the Milanese, spoke this morning on ‘Radio Anch’io Sport’ and confirmed that there are no certainties about the future of the coach: “We do not have plan B because I hope that Conte will stay with us. We have a great relationship with him, I know him and I know that winning coaches always have some rough aspect to their dna. Conte is like that, but we had no problems with him: he always says what he thinks. “ The manager explained that in the coming weeks the face-to-face will take place: “We will talk about uncertain expenses and earnings, we will listen to Conte’s guidelines and those of the owners, but I am optimistic. I do not want to anticipate anything because I do not know anything. It is a moment particular”.

The Tifosi obviously hope that the Italian (who has another year on his contract) will stay, but no one is clear about what will happen. One of the options that the club manages if Conte finally decides to leave, is the same one that Juve is evaluating to replace Pirlo: Max Allegri.