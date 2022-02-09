Eriksen’s return continues to give something to talk about. Today, some statements have been made public Anthony Conte, in which he has admitted that he met the Danish player last weekend. “We met at the hotel where we are both staying. It was a casual meeting, but it was great,” explained the coach.

The Tottenham coach has acknowledged that he thought the midfielder was going to need more time before returning to play in the Premier Leagueand especially after the cardiac arrest who suffered in the last European Championship. But the player, who will turn 30 on Valentine’s Day, happily emerged unscathed. As he stated in a recent presentation interview for his new club (Burnley), the doctors have given him absolute freedom to return to the pitch.

“I am the first person who is happy to see him on the field again because we had a good time together at Inter Milan,” summed up Conte, who won Serie A with the Dane in his team. Because, did not hesitate to open the doors of Tottenham for him: “Of course, Eriksen is part of Tottenham’s history. If he comes back, it would be a great opportunity for him, for me and for the club, but now he has signed with Brentford, only six months And we’ll see what happens…”