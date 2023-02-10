London (Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte returned to work yesterday, as his team prepares to face its host Leicester City in the Premier League next weekend, but goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and midfielder Yves Bisoma will be absent due to injury.

Conte, 53, developed cholecystitis and took a short recovery period after undergoing surgery earlier this month.

Tottenham assistant manager Christian Stellini said: “Antonio is back and this morning we enjoyed seeing him again.

“He took part in training and was with us on the pitch but gradually he has to come back. It was great to see him here again as he gave us a lot of energy and motivation”.

But Tottenham will miss the efforts of captain Lloris for several weeks, after the Frenchman suffered a knee injury in last Sunday’s victory over defending champions Manchester City.

“We suffered a painful blow, as Hugo may be out for six weeks,” said Stellini.

Fraser Forster will guard the goal in the absence of Lloris.

Bissouma will undergo surgery on Friday to repair a stress fracture in his left ankle, after which the time frame for the 26-year-old Malian midfielder’s return will be determined.

Such injuries deal a blow to Tottenham, which ranks fifth in the Premier League, and will face Milan in the sixteen rounds of the Champions League, and will also play a match in the fifth round of the FA Cup.