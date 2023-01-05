Conte, Renzi, Vespa, Mentana and… Photos of politicians and VIPs in Cortina for New Year’s Eve

The big names in Italian politics spend the New Year in Cortina. There had never been such a full house of bigwigs. Among the protagonists of the Italian political panorama present at the “Pearl of the Dolomites”, Matthew Renzi together with his wife Agnes Landini wrapped up at the Hotel de la Poste for an aperitif despite having spent a lot on the ski slopes in sober Grenoble-model Moncler overalls.

Then, the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanche (who sported three different outfits a day) and the president of the Senate Ignatius LaRussa with their respective partners, Dimitri Kunz of Habsburg and Laura De Cicco of Lovat for the hot chocolate.

Relax also for the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano with his wife Federica Corsini. Among others, it could not be missing Joseph Conte, paparazzi at the Grand Hotel Savoia with his partner Olivia Paladino. In an existentialist black turtleneck, neighbors and in love, the “people’s advocate” and his partner unleashed envy and vitriolic comments for their starry stay and cult objects, such as her mink half gloves, which they had seen since the 1980s.

And as the gossip newspaper reports “Who”, three of the most glamorous parties at which almost all the big names peeked out, at least for a courtesy greeting: the party of the CEO of Ferretti Group Alberto Galassihusband of Antonella Ferrarithat of the gallery owner Stephen Go on and, last but not least, the party of Claudius Lotitopresident of Lazio.

The favorite destinations of the illustrious guests are the traditional trattoria Villa Oretta and, in addition to the restaurant on Lake Ghedina, the renovated Toulà by the chef Max Alajmomuch loved by Renzi. The Minister of Culture (and former director of Tg2) also visited the Hotel de la Poste, the government platoon’s headquarters for three days Sangiuliano in dark blue duvet like the former colleague Henry Mentanain the city with his girlfriend Francesca Fagnani.

But not just politicians. In a sporty snow walk look, the star directors, like Alfonso Signoriniwho tackles the woods early in the morning and then returns home early to play the piano, e Bruno Vespawho preferred the peace of Lake Ghedina to the worldly bustle of Cortina.

Great absent that everyone was waiting for is certainly Giorgia Melonibut the premier was not seen: held for the funeral of Pope Benedict XVIhe celebrated with his family.

