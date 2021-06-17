Giuseppe Conte during an interview on a television last Sunday DPA via Europa Press / Europa Press

The 5 Star Movement (M5S) is the test tube with the most volatile political material that has emerged and managed to govern a country in Europe. Marxist to the core – especially in that of “these are my principles, but if you don’t like them I have others” – he has already mutated countless times until his last transformation. Today, without yet having been formally proclaimed, former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is already designing the new statutes as the de facto leader of the new creature. The law professor is, by popular acclaim, the new head of a movement that came to change the rules of politics, but which real politics ended up transforming.

Conte has been locked up for months drafting the new constitution of the M5S. First, he has decided that he will not be a parliamentarian. Then, he has broken with part of the past by questioning the power of the guarantor of the formation, Beppe Grillo. He has also dissociated himself from the technology company that founded the party (Casaleggio Asociados), which opaquely controlled the data on the militancy. And it has fixed the center of gravity of the ideological scheme in a certain environmentalist progressivism. The Greens in Italy are too radical, he believes, and the former prime minister looks to the German environmental party for inspiration. It is an idea that would allow it to try to convince the Italian business community to approach the new device to go hand in hand in the ecological transformation of the industry with the rain of millions that will come from Europe with the recovery plan.

More information

Conte, who continues to work with part of the team that he had in the Chigi palace until Mario Draghi replaced him as prime minister, does not yet have the democratic legitimacy to lead the movement. Until July a formalization of his leadership is not foreseen. However, no one disputes that he has been at the forefront of change. “Everyone knows that it is the only chance for M5S not to become a residual party like the embryo of the Grillinos, the old party of the prosecutor Antonio di Pietro. [se llamaba Italia de los Valores], which did not exceed 7% of the votes, “say sources close to the former prime minister. “That was a monothematic game, which only spoke of justice and some other obsessions. And it is what the M5S was going to become. With Conte, the party can once again aspire to a mass and regain first place ”, they insist.

The course must change, because the formation has gone in three years from 33% of the votes obtained in the last general elections to an estimate of around 14%. And in the ranks of the M5S there is considerable unanimity on the advisability of choosing Conte to do it. Grilled deputy Sergio Battelli, one of the leading figures of the new era, believes that the formation will change with respect to that of 2013, when he won the general elections: , such as environmentalism or the fight against inequality. But now we are a government movement that must leave some issues behind. He is someone capable of leading an up-to-date movement. He has strength and support ”.

The main polls, in fact, attribute to Conte, one of the highest valued politicians, a boost of up to seven percentage points in vote estimation. A huge boost without even having started campaigning. In fact, the first act carried out was on Tuesday in Naples, where Gaetano Manfredi, who will be the candidate to rule the city, was promoted through a civic list. An idea that Conte intends to replicate in many other localities, if an alliance with the Democratic Party (PD) allows it.

Strategy

Conte has started to show the genre to the potential electorate. After five months of confinement, he begins to reveal details of his project. The most delicate part of his return, however, will be his position with respect to the Unity Executive that his party holds for the most part. The new leader was discharged from the presidency of the Council of Ministers five months ago for Draghi to take up his position, a difficult toad to digest, despite Conte’s good spirit, which can generate some friction. The only way to define your own profile, sources from your environment point out, will be by marking distances on crucial matters, such as justice reform.

The closest horizon is the October elections in the main cities of Italy. The Conte effect should already stop the tremendous electoral hemorrhage of the last elections. But the strategy is still unclear. Not even if the new M5S will ally itself with the Democratic Party in a general way or, on the contrary, the mutation of the new creature will bring it so close to the Social Democrats that they will become intimate enemies.