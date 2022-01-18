London (AFP)

Italian coach Antonio Conte expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision of the English Premier League to postpone the match between his team Tottenham Hotspur against its guest Arsenal in the north London derby last Sunday.

The association had agreed to Arsenal’s request to postpone its match due to its inability to provide 13 players and goalkeeper, due to many injuries, whether physical, Corona virus, suspension or the preoccupation of some players with their country’s teams in the African Nations Cup in Cameroon.

And Tottenham has four games postponed in the league in the last two months.

Spurs suffered from the outbreak of the Corona virus in its ranks last December, and Conte saw that Covid-19 should remain the only reason for postponing matches.

Speaking on the sidelines of the postponed match against hosts Leicester City on Wednesday, Conte said: “I think if the Premier League decided to postpone matches due to physical injuries, then maybe they should try to schedule matches in a better way and reduce their number.

He continued, “This is the first time in my life that I see a tournament that has postponed matches due to physical injuries.” It’s very strange and I’m surprised.

And Tottenham had expressed its displeasure in a statement by the decision to postpone, which was taken only about 24 hours before the start of the whistle.

A total of 22 Premier League matches have been postponed over the last two months, threatening to crowd out matches in the final months of the season to make up for it.

The former Inter coach added: “I think when the situation allows us to play, we have to play.” Not to be postponed because of physical injuries or because of international preoccupations.”

And he continued: I think we have a big problem to solve, which is Covid, and it is the only reason that allows postponement, not for other reasons.

And the former Chelsea coach concluded: Honestly, it’s the first time in my life – and I have experience in football – I see this kind of decision. It’s very strange.

Tottenham is sixth in the Premier League, four points away from fourth-placed West Ham, the last qualifying place for the Champions League, but has played four fewer games.