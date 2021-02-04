Mario Draghi got off to a good start this Thursday in his round of consultations with political parties with a view to the formation of a new government in Italy, as the head of state, Sergio Mattarella, instructed him the day before. The former president of the European Central Bank (ECB) seems that he will have no problems obtaining parliamentary support, since even the 5-Star Movement (M5E), the majority in both Houses and which in principle was reluctant to support him, begins to change its position. The turnaround is largely due to the position taken by both the outgoing prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, and Luigi Di Maio, one of the heavyweights of the M5E and acting head of the Foreign Ministry.

“Someone describes me as an obstacle to the formation of a new government. Obviously you don’t know me or speak in bad faith. The saboteurs have to be found elsewhere. I have always worked and will continue to do so for the good of the country, “Conte commented in a taciturn statement made in the square in front of the Chigi Palace, headquarters of the government headquarters. The chaos of journalists and the improvisation of what may be one of his last appearances before leaving power was a good reflection of the last term of the Conte Executive. Di Maio, for his part, asked his fellow ranks in the M5E to show “maturity” in these difficult circumstances.

The former president of the ECB could win the support of the parties that supported the previous governmental coalition and also that of the opposition Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right political force. Even the League does not rule out holding it. «Draghi is an out of the ordinary like Ronaldo. Someone like him cannot be on the bench, “said Giancarlo Giorgetti, ‘number two’ of this right-wing formation, using a football metaphor.