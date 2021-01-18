The Italian Government approved this Monday with good marks the first examination to which it has to undergo in Parliament after the defection last week of Italia Viva, the small party led by Matteo Renzi, which forced the resignation of its two ministers. The Chief Executive, Giuseppe Conte, overcame the motion of confidence in the Chamber of Deputies with an absolute majority by 321 votes in favor and 259 against, a better than expected result thanks to the support of some opposition legislators and the group mixed.

Tomorrow it will be the vote in the Senate, where a tighter outcome is presumed because the margin the coalition has is very narrow. The support of a handful of opposition senators who are willing to prop up the Executive will be essential, thus avoiding the calling of early elections, which in principle should not be held until 2023. Conte may have to settle for a simple majority in the Chamber High, a sufficient result to pass the motion, but which would leave the Government in a position of great weakness.

“I can speak with my head held high,” the prime minister told the deputies to defend his cabinet’s action. He responded this way without naming him to Renzi, who justified the rupture due to the alleged ineffectiveness of the Executive, in particular to take advantage of European aid from the Recovery Plan due to the pandemic. Although from the ranks of Italia Viva there have been signs to try to rebuild the pact, the prime minister categorically rejected this possibility.

THE KEYS: Promises to senators. Conte offers a new electoral law based on proportionality, demanded by small parties Chamber of Deputies. The Government obtained this Monday the support of some legislators of the mixed group and the opposition

“There was no need to open a crisis in this phase,” he commented, assuring that for his part “all efforts” have been made and there has been “maximum availability” to try to avoid a break with Renzi, which has caused a “profound consternation in the country. The political crisis, which threatens to cause “notable damage” and has already raised the risk premium, has opened a “deep wound” within the government coalition, Conte said, so “you cannot cancel what has happened and regain the climate of trust from before ”. That is why the Government “turns the page” with Italia Viva.

In order to carry out an agenda with an “essential European vocation” and against “nationalist drifts and sovereign logic”, the ‘premier’ appealed to the “liberal, popular and socialist” forces. He even used a pleading tone appealing to the “willful.” “To all those who have the destiny of Italy in their hearts, I ask you: help us to start over with the utmost speed,” he said. His words must have had some effect in the lower house. Despite criticism from the right-wing opposition Giorgia Meloni, who confessed to being “ashamed” of her plea, some deputies outside the government coalition voted ‘yes’ on the motion of confidence. Among them was Renata Polverini, chosen by Silvio Berlusconi’s party, Forza Italia, who will leave “because of responsibility.”

Conte tried to make it easy for parliamentarians with a vocation as jacket-coats. He offered the position of Minister of Agriculture, which a leader of Italia Viva held until last week, and was willing to pass a new electoral law based on proportionality, as required by the smaller parties. He also promised that he would delegate control of the secret services to someone else, a request that Renzi had made of him. Although he announced the abstention of his parliamentarians, it cannot be ruled out that some of them vote in favor of the continuity of the Government.