The distance will still be there, as Antonio Conte repeats on every occasion. But there is one thing in which his Tottenham have overtaken Manchester City, champion and reference point: the goals scored in the Premier League in 2022. Spurs have 51, including 4 trimmed at Southampton on the first day of the new season. Guardiola’s team, which thanks to Erling Haaland’s brace made their debut with a 2-0 at West Ham, are at 50 from January 1st to today.

Upload Count

–

How well Tottenham’s attack works was also stated on the first day of the new championship. Sure, Southampton are a team with very different ambitions from Spurs, but Conte’s team scored 4 goals without Harry Kane or Son, his goal twins, hitting the mark. “Normally when we score 4 goals at least one is mine or Harry’s,” the South Korean said. This time it didn’t happen, but I think it’s a good sign for the team because it’s important to have different options for scoring goals in the team ”. Kane (13 goals since January 1st) and Son (15) remain the main culprits of Conte’s 51 2022 goals, who closed last season with 47 goals in 21 games and opened the new one with 4 in one go. Last season, Tottenham changed gears the more the methods of the Italian manager, who arrived in November, were absorbed. The 5 days that closed 2021-22, with the Champions League sprint still open, are the perfect demonstration: 13 goals conceding just two, winning the head-to-head with Arsenal for fourth place with success in the direct match. Curiously, Tottenham are also the only team to have beaten City in the Premier League in the new year: 3-2 at Etihad on February 19, with Kane’s decisive goal in the 95th minute. Conte imposed a 3-4-3 on his Spurs: once the England captain, who had started slowly, physically recovered, the attack became the strong point of the team. And it still is, given that in addition to the goal twins Kane and Son this year there is also Richarlison, a Brazilian drawn from Everton for 70 million who missed the first day due to suspension. And Dejan Kulusevski was the man of the match against Southampton in the first of the new season.