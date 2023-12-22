Schlein also penalized by the endorsement of the pro-European Prodi

The speech of Giuseppe Conte on the ESM was very harsh towards Giorgia Meloni, accusing her of having lied in Parliament and of having introduced Italy into the ESM when she was minister in 2011. Conte also asked the President of the Chamber to establish a jury of honor to ascertain the veracity of Meloni's statements. This gesture must be interpreted as a clear challenge to Meloni, who is firmly at the helm of both the parliamentary majority and the government. Conte could therefore try to gain consensus among the voters of the 5 Star Movement but also of the center-left as a whole, presenting itself as the defender of the truth and of Italy's international credibility. Will he be the real opposition leader?

To tell the truth, Conte is not the only one to criticize Meloni on the ESM. Also Schlein, the secretary of the Democratic Party, attacked Meloni, calling her a “Eurobureaucrat” and accusing her of carrying out ideological propaganda. Elly Schlein also received the endorsement of Romano Prodi, former president of the Council and of the European Commission, who indicated her as the federator of the centre-left. Schlein could therefore continue to represent a rival for Conte, in the role of leader of the opposition to Meloni and the nascent “melonism”. Which of the two will prevail in the end?

At the moment, the situation appears fluid. According to a Dire-Tecnè poll, Conte and Schlein are very close in approval from political leaders, with the former at 30.6% and the latter at 30.5%. This means that both have a good level of popularity among Italians, but also that neither has a clear advantage over the other. Furthermore, a poll for “Porta a Porta” shows that 59% of Italians are in favor of the direct election of the prime minister, a reform proposed by Meloni and opposed by Conte and Schlein. This could indicate that the two opposition leaders are not in tune with citizens' expectations on this issue.

From the point of view of political positions, Conte and Schlein have some convergences, but also many disagreements. Both oppose the Meloni government, but with different tones and methods. Conte has taken a more aggressive and polemical attitude, especially towards Meloni and the ESM, while Schlein he tried to maintain a more moderate and collaborative profile, even with the majority forces. Both declare themselves in favor of Europe, but with different nuances. With you expressed criticism of the EU's management of the pandemic and the Recovery Fund, while Schlein he supported the need to strengthen European integration. Both have expressed the desire to build a centre-left alternative, but with different projects. With you aims above all to federate the progressive and civic forces dispersed throughout the country, while Schlein he reiterated the centrality of the Democratic Party as the reference party of the centre-left.

Our hypothesis, however, is the following: namely that the very clear, direct and personal leadership of Giorgia Meloni on the centre-right project requires, for a principle of action and reaction that is also valid in politics, the emergence of a specific figure who stands in clear, direct and personal contrast with it. In this sense the recent outburst of With you precisely against Giorgia Meloni is an interesting move from the point of view of political communication, and could represent the first step in the configuration of Giuseppe Conte himself as the true antagonist towards the prime minister and her political project of creating a new national party.

Subscribe to the newsletter

